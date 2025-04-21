We Must Live In Peace Always, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, has rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful in the state as they celebrate this year’s Easter, which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu, in an Easter message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians, to emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion of Jesus Christ, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of our sins and reconciling us with God.

He also implored Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers in other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ.

He said: “Today, I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world a Happy Easter as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians in general to make togetherness and unity of the country the central goal of our nationality.”

