‘We Must Learn To Live With Our Challenges’ – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has said Nigerians must come to terms with the current hardships in the country occasioned by the failing economy.

Daniel said despite the challenges, the future of the country is safe in the hands of President Bola Ahmed Tinunbu.

The former governor stated this during the 19th annual thanksgiving service, held at Baptist International Worship Center, aka Abraham’s Tabernacle, in Sagamu, Ogun State with the theme: “Thanking God for total victory, recovery and restoration.”

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the Tinubu-led government, saying the administration would turn the country around for good.

Daniel said the President has the ability and capacity to entrench good governance in Nigeria, but one thing he knows about Tinubu is that “you must not take him for granted.”

In his remarks, Daniel admitted that there are hardships in the land due to some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government.

He, however, assured that the country would be better for it in no long time.

He said “I have known Asiwaju (Tinubu) now for probably over 20 years and I know that he is capable, he is able. And I know that one thing you must not do is to take him for granted.

“I know that Asiwaju will turn around the fortune of this country and I am sure it will happen before long.

“If there are little little challenges, let’s just accept that this is normally how things like this go. I urge you to continue to support him and his administration.”

He also urged stakeholders and residents to continue to support the state government, saying “Ogun will continue to be great.”

Delivering his sermon, the Bishop of Lagos North Diocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rt Reverend Gboyega Ohu, harped on thanksgiving and love for one another in the society.

The clergyman noted Daniel had bounced back politically after being “caged for 8 years,” and “there is nothing but to thank God for his life.”

The service attracted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, his father and Business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu; the immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Ishola; daughter of the late sage, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu; the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, among others.