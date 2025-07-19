We Must Invest In Nigerian Youths –Obi

…donates N15m to UNN

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has advised that Nigeria must invest in the future of her youths, this was just as he donated a sum of N15million to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Dental Students Association.

Writing on his x handle, Peter Obi stated that he had earlier received a letter from the UNN Dental Students Association, appealing for urgent intervention and support of about ₦40,000,000 to upgrade their laboratory and scale up the department’s graduation and induction quota as part of their re-accreditation process.

“Out of respect for the national mourning following the passing of our former President, I refrained from making any public statements during that period. Now that the mourning has officially ended, I felt it was important to act without delay. Today, I visited, because we cannot, in good conscience, continue to allow our young people to suffer due to leadership failure.

“As part of my unwavering commitment to advancing education and healthcare in our dear nation, I made a modest donation of N15,000,000 to the University of Nigeria Dental Students Association to assist in their continuous education as students of the medical and dental department of the school,” he said.

Obi, who is also a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a platform being used by some top politicians to form a coalition, stated that he has continued to question “the kind of country we are building, where our leaders and public servants spend millions on luxury cars and ignore critical areas of development, health, education, and pulling people out of poverty. It is a tragedy of misplaced priorities.

“When we fail to prioritise education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, but invest billions in conference centres and bus parks, we betray our youth and undermine the future of our dear nation. We must invest in the future of the Nigerian youth.