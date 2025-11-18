We Must Ensure Children Grow Free From Fear, Harm – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said Nigerians must ensure that children grow up free from fear and harm.

Mrs. Tinubu stated this in her message to commemorate the 2025 World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse on Tuesday.

She wrote:

“On this World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse 2025, with the theme, ‘Strengthening the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse Through Evidence-Based Policy Making,’ we are reminded that protecting children must go beyond words and good intentions. It demands informed action, guided by accurate data, research, and sound policies.

“As a nation, we must ensure that every child grows up free from fear and harm. I call on government agencies, civil society, traditional and religious leaders, parents, and young people to work together to create a protective environment where children can feel safe to thrive.

“May God protect all our children.”