‘We Must Accept We’re Crawling Nation’

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, has stated that Nigeria must acknowledge it is still “a crawling nation,” while calling for selfless leadership and a return to core Christian values as the path to growth.

Dr. Aba made the remarks during a sermon at Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos, at the conclusion of his weeklong apostolic visit to the Lagos Archdiocese.

He was received by the Archbishop of Lagos, Dr. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, alongside lay leaders. Speaking on leadership, the Prelate issued a stern warning:

“Becoming a leader does not mean you are better than others. I fear that leadership can make you go to hell because there are some decisions that your people will want you to take on their behalf, and that is the situation of the Nigerian state today.”

He urged the nation to seek divine guidance, stating, “Whatever society wants us to do, we must consult God.” Dr. Aba identified the root of national struggles as a widespread lack of priority and selflessness.

“The trouble we are having in our society today is that everybody is on his own,” he said. He criticized public servants for perceived corruption, questioning how a minister’s salary could afford an extravagant lifestyle.

“As soon as a Federal Government appointee gets into office, he starts to live a corrupt life,” he asserted. On national development, the cleric presented a sobering assessment:

“We must accept that we are still crawling as a nation, and a time will come when we will be able to stand as a full-blown nation.”

He expressed disappointment in Nigeria’s technological progress, citing a planned partnership with Iran to produce drones as a “bad combination,” noting Iran’s global reputation.

The solution, according to Dr. Aba, lies in emulating Christ through selfless service, unconditional love, and justice.

“If Nigerians have love for this nation and are ready to sacrifice, the nation can stand and also will build peace,” he said. Addressing the decline of youth in orthodox churches, the Prelate remained confident.

“They will come back. If they are tired of the gra-gra and can’t be pulled any longer, they will come back to substance,” he concluded.

The apostolic visit, which took him across churches in the diocese, was described as spiritually impactful for members.