We missed opportunities that FESTAC 77 should have brought to Nigeria –Shyllon

…says private sector, responsible to reawakening of our Arts, Culture

For renowned art patron and Nigeria’s largest private art collector, Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Nigeria owes a great deal to the private sector, in terms of development of its arts, culture. He noted, however, that the nation missed opportunities of the multiplier effect that FESTAC 77 should have brought to Nigeria. “Even the films, Nollywood, was private sector birthed and driven. And when you go to the visual is majorly private sector driven. And when you talk about our culture, the private sector is now responsible to reawakening of our culture. Private sector initiatives in terms of festivals. So, in general, Nigeria owes a great deal to the private sector, in terms of development of its arts, culture, all the various aspects.”

He added that the only missed opportunity he finds Nigeria has lost is the multiplier effect that FESTAC 77 (Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture) should have brought to Nigeria. “Nigeria lost it. We do not even have the reels in our television houses; we don’t even have it in the Ministry of Information, to the best of my knowledge. So, we’ve lost opportunities in terms of the development of our culture. Festac 77 gave us an opportunity to lead Africa – black Africa – in showcasing the unique culture, richness and beauty of African culture, which we have lost. We lost the opportunity. And when you’re talking about the areas of museology, Ghana is about taking over from us, with the upcoming Pan-African World Heritage Museum that is coming up in Ghana, for which I am a member of the advisory board and a member of the elders council.

We’ve lost a lot. Festac 77’ gave us a leadership role; Africa was ready to be led by Nigeria, but no thanks to the adulteration, the manipulation and the control of our indigenes and the minds of our indigenes by the foreign manipulated cultures which our people have taken to be superior to our own. And our people have now demonized, demean and disregarded our indigenous cultures. To the extent that the average Nigerian has not imbibed the great tributes, philosophy, and virtues of our forefathers as embedded in our indigenous cultures. We’ve lost our bearing. Those are the missed opportunities I can see.”

Way out? It is for some of us to do what we are doing now; invest in our culture by putting some edifices that will create legacies for us, and that will serve as vehicle for educating and reeducating our youths to see the beauty and efficiency of our culture. About two weeks ago when the paramount ruler of my town in Abeokuta, the Alake of Egba Land, was celebrating his 80th birthday, he unveiled the Egba Museum in which the history, the depth and content of our culture as Egbas are displayed, and those who have played bigger roles in the development of the Egba from the time of Lisabi… So, the more we private sector people put our money where our mouth is, the better for the growth and development of our culture. And that is the way out. I believe that if we in the private sector do what is right and grow our indigenous culture and provide edifices and legacies, government will buy into it and create policies that would ensure that the sector can grow. But it should be private sector-driven and not govern – ment.