We Make Music For Fun, No Competition, Cubana Chief Priest Defends Davido

Celebrity barman and close friend to Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to the claims of competing with anyone in the music industry.

Speaking in a viral video alongside members of the 30BG crew in France, Cubana Chief Priest emphasized their focus on positivity and success without engaging in rivalries.

Emphasizing the singer’s success and crew, he clarified the misconceptions about competing with any Afrobeat counterparts for money.

He said, “We make music, no toxicity. We are just living it; we don’t follow any trends. We don’t need money, bro; we’ve got a lot.”

Cubana Chief Priest’s declaration aligns with Davido’s long-standing approach of uplifting others and promoting unity within his circle, reinforcing the group’s reputation for loyalty and good vibes.

Furthermore, Wizkid has since been on a rampage against X ranting about his opposition. In a series of now-deleted posts, Wizkid had wished for his opposition to die.

Fans and internet users have praised the sentiment, with many interpreting it as a subtle message amid the industry’s frequent comparisons and feuds.

