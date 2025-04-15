We Lost 15 Parishes, 150 Churches In Benue Attacks–Catholic Diocesen

Share

The Catholic Diocesan Laity Council in Makurdi (MCDLC) yesterday claimed that it has lost about 15 parishes and over 150 churches following attacks by gunmen in the last eight years in Benue State It also said at least 124 Catholic priests have been kidnapped.

In a statement reacting to the planned arrest of the Bishop of the Makurdi Diocese Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Rev. Fr. Remigius Ihyula, following the Bishop’s testimonies in the United States and the United Kingdom concerning the deplor able plight of Christians in Nigeria.

The MCDLC President Andrew Njie and Secretary Samuel Kunde said the attacks took place between 2018 and 2024. The group said: “Between the period of 2018 to 2024, Makurdi Diocese lost about 15 Parishes and over 150 churches to this killer group.

“Across Nigeria, at least 124 priests have been kidnapped, some killed, and others regained freedom but at a very high cost with many churches been destroyed by Fulani militia.

“According to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN),during the 2024 Christmas Day, 47 lives of Christians who were attending service in Anwase in the Diocese of Gboko, Benue State, were killed by Fulani militia.

“Both adults and children were killed, and eight parish buildings including the church and clinic were burnt to ashes. “It is on record that in April 2018, two priests and more than 17 parishioners were massacred while attending early morning Mass at St. Ignatius Parish Ayar-Mbalom in Benue State.”

