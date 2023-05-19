We Lose No Sleep Over Kano High Court Judgement – LP

…Says only tribunal can entertain pre-election matters

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is not worried over the Friday judgement by a Kano State High Court that annulled the elections of its party members into various political offices across the 36 states of the country.

The party in a statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the court presided over by Justice M N Yunusa lacks the power to entertain pre-election matters.

The party, however, said it has directed its lawyers to approach the Appeal Court to vacate the ill-conceived judgement.

According to the statement, the former National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan who represented the LP at the court, has ceased to be an officer of the party, adding, “his appearance for the party is not with any authorisation from the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee.”

It noted that “Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for Thursday.

“On hearing the evil agenda of Apapa’s plot, the party directed one of its counsel to appear on its behalf, an attempted that was rejected by the judge, who went ahead to give judgement against the party.”

The LP stated that on Wednesday while its attention was focused on Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, Akingbade who has been suspended as National Legal Adviser, “clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano State where he, in collaboration with some members of the other political parties, asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the National Assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that the party didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.

“Labour party which is mentioned as a respondent was not aware of any suit against it in Kano State as the party was not served with any summons.”

The party stated that the judgement is not only inconsequential but also laughable and holds no water.

“The court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain an election matters at a time when elections have since been concluded and winners emerged.

“The Kano Court is also not a tribunal which has the constitutional powers to entertain pre-election matters,” LP said.

It noted that the two respondents in the matter were Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that as “no individual is mentioned in the matter … no court can grant any relief that is not sought for. So we lose no sleep on the black market judgement.

The party expressed concern with the haste with which Justice Yunusa discharged his duties, which it observed, lasted only 48 hours.

It recalled that the LP had earlier raised the alarm of the plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all its cases in the tribunal.

“We have since produced evidence of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for the withdrawal of cases before them.

“For the umpteenth time, Samuel Akingbade, Lamidi Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi, and everyone in that camp have ceased to be representing Labour Party in whatever capacity and statement serves as a disclaimer on them and for the information of Nigerians,” the party said, disclosing that an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu “reprimanded Apapa camp for attempting to take over the leadership of the Labour party and constituting themselves into a nuisance.”