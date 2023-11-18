We Look Out For Talent, Musically Zeal – Double G Record Boss

With so many budding talents looking out for the right record label to attach to, Double G record label has opened its hand to receiving talents who are ready to change the game and face of music in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the motive of the label, the CEO, Gift Gigi disclosed that one of the reasons for creating the label platform was to help budding artists nurture their musical talent and give them the wings to fly as a label.

“At Double G Record, we look out for talent, passion and musical zeal towards music, when we Identify this in an individual we bring them on board because talent is never enough, some people need the reading guide to be able to focus and deliver good music; that and every other goods values are some set us apart as a record label’.

At the moment, the Double G record is house to fast-rising Afrobeat musician, Yhung G.