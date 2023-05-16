We Look Forward To New Partnership, IYC Tells Tinubu

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has said that it looking forward to a new partnership between the Niger Delta region and the incoming administration led by Bola Teinubu, believing that Tinubu, as a former activist and democrat, will understand the plight of the people of the Niger Delta more.

The IYC National spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe also advised Ijaw Youths that the days of using Isaac Jasper Boro’s name to criminalize the Boro Day celebration and the Ijaw liberation struggle were over.

The National spokesman also appreciated the youths for imbibing the values of the freedom fighter while asking them to display selflessness as they match toward the economic freedom of the Niger Delta people.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa to mark the 55th birthday of the late Ijaw hero, Ekerefe, therefore appreciated the sacrifices of those he called the ever-conscious Ijaw youths who have paid the supreme price for the liberation struggle.

The creation of Rivers and Bayelsa states he maintained is a direct product of the martyrdom of the late Isaac Boro adding that it created a historic significance for the Ijaw nation and its development.

Ekerefe however condemned what he called the anti-democratic approach by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Emmanuel Udom by attempting to forcefully annex ancestral Ijaw communities.

The IYC also condemned the outgoing Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for demolishing the property and assets of Bayelsa State despite the state receiving the processes filed by the Bayelsa State Government at the Supreme Court.

Ekerefe said “Let it be noted that the Ijaw nation is watching keenly as events unfold in the Eastern Obolo flank where the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, is attempting to forcefully annex ancestral Ijaw communities in his state in the guise of remapping the area.

“It is on record that a competent court of law has stopped his surreptitious plans but he is bent on remapping these territories forcefully using the military to include communities that are not an oil producing because of the 3% equity share of HOSTCOM in the PIA.

“The Council is also watching keenly the shameful and vindictive action of the outgoing Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for demolishing the property and assets of Bayelsa State despite the state being in receipt of the processes filed by the Bayelsa State Government at the Supreme Court.

“The current governance sphere and structure in Nigeria is not favorable. It has impeded and become a threat to the Ijaw nation and our developmental aspirations. In general and strategic terms, Ijaw people have been a victim of arrested development.

“Our existence as a people in the Nigerian space has been particularly devastating, especially when one compares this to the significant progress made by the late President Umaru and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administrations towards building a peaceful and socio-democratic platform for transformation.

“Simply put, the Ijaw youths are looking forward to a new partnership between the Niger Delta region and the incoming administration.

“We believe that Asiwaju Tinubu, as a former activist and democrat, will understand the plight of the people of the Niger Delta more and accede to the genuine desire of our people and our development.

“Moreover, the quality of roads constructed by the Federal Government in our region is generally considered poor. The East-West road is a death trap for people of the region. The Infrastructure deficit in our region is huge while the cities are not adequately connected.

“We also demand that the directive of the outgoing President Buhari administration to oil multinationals operating in the region to relocate their headquarters to the region be obeyed.

“The coming elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa will be a litmus test of what the Tinubu government will turn out to be. Just as Yar’Adua admitted that the election that brought him to power was not credible and did everything possible for electoral reforms, we expect Tinubu to realize that the vast majority of the Nigerian people believe that he was not their choice.

“But have been declared as president, he needs to win back the confidence of the people by ensuring that free, fair, and credible elections are conducted in the aforementioned states.

“As Ijaw youths, we will remain vigilant as we cannot allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to subvert the will of the people during the November governorship election in Bayelsa.