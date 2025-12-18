We Left Over N300bn, Met N600bn In Rivers Treasury After Emergency Rule –Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has confirmed that he met about N600 billion in the state’s treasury when he resumed office as governor after the six-month state of emergency rule imposed on the state.

Recall that the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, recently disclosed that the Sole Administrator during the emergency rule, Vice Admiral Ikot Ibas (rtd), left about N600 billion in the state’s coffers.

The governor also disclosed that before the emergency rule, his administration left more than N300 billion in the state’s treasury, adding that the balance increased to about N600 billion by the time he returned to office.

The governor dismissed misconceptions on the management of state funds, linking such to his administration’s preference for executing projects without elaborate public flag-off ceremonies. He promised that his administration would, within six months, provide clear and verifiable details on how public funds are being deployed.

Fubara said: “Today, I want to say to the whole world that during the emergency rule, our records are there. We left over N300 billion and something. “When we came back, we met about N600 billion and something. Every penny that we are spending, the records are there, and evidence will be shown between now and the next six months.

“So there should be no question about what we are doing with our money. At least, nobody can take away my sincerity and genuineness.” He noted that several high profile projects are ongoing across the state beyond those currently being commissioned, and that his administration’s record on accountability and financial management remains strong.