We Know You’ll Not Let Yorubas Down, ICIR Felicitates Alaafin

Share

Members of the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) have congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, who was coronated on Saturday as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

The Council urged him to protect the sanctity of the Yoruba cultural and traditional values.

The Council emphasized that this advice was crucial to ensure the global respect that the Yoruba people deserve, noting that the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the former Alaafin, did his best to uphold Yoruba tradition despite various challenges.

In the congratulatory letter, signed by the President, Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, and made available to Journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, the ICIR advised Oba Abimbola to be cautious of a particular traditional ruler in the South-West who has been parading himself as ‘an Emir.’

According to the Council, the ruler in question is an interloper in the Yoruba monarchical system.

While expressing joy over the successful installation of Oba Owoade I, Elewuetu, as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, the group said, “Your ascension, following the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, reflects Eledumare’s plan to continue using Oyo in the emancipation of traditional Yoruba beliefs and religion.”

Fakayode further addressed the monarch: “Kabiyesi, kindly stay away from one interloper who was accidentally chosen as a Yoruba traditional ruler but has turned himself into an ‘Emir’ and has been attacking our tradition.”

The ICIR pledged its support for protecting the throne and the core Yoruba values, which continue to uphold the respect accorded to Yoruba tradition and culture worldwide.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

