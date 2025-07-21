We Know How To Beat Falcons, S’Africa Coach Boasts

South Africa’s women’s national team coach, Desiree Ellis, has confidently set the tone ahead of their blockbuster semifinal clash with Nigeria at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ellis, who led Banyana Banyana to their first WAFCON title in 2022, believes her team has what it takes to stop the rampaging Super Falcons when both sides face off tomorrow in Casablanca. “Matches against Nigeria are always big.

But we’ve prepared, and we know what it takes to win We’ve done it before,” Ellis told CAFonline. South Africa booked their place in the last four after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout victory over Senegal, winning 4-1 after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Nigeria, on the other hand, made a bold statement in their quarter-final, thrashing Zambia 5-0 to underline their status as tournament favourites.

Despite Nigeria’s nine WAFCON titles and impressive form, Ellis insists her team will not be intimidated. “We respect Nigeria’s history, but this is about the present. We’re focused and confident,” she added.