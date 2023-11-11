We Killed Our Gang Leader Because He Cheated Us –Murder Suspects

The Ondo State Police Command in a swoop paraded 18 suspected criminals for various heinous crimes including murder and armed robbery. Babatope Okeowo who was there captured the confession of some of the suspects Men of the Ondo State Police Command arrested 18 suspects for various criminal offences including two armed robbery suspects who allegedly killed their gang leader for cheating them out of their loot after successful armed robbery operation.

The command also arrested an Indian hemp farmer who vowed not to leave the ‘business’ unless they want him to venture into armed robbery. The 18 suspects were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Asabi, and the Command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya. The Command said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state for various offences including murder, Cultism, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Attempted Murder, Obtaining under false pretence, Unlawful possession of human hand, Robbery, Rape and Unlawful Possession of Indian Hemp and Illicit Drugs.

Parading the suspects in Akure, the State capital Asabi said “On October 28, 2023, the Police were informed about an attack and that one Shahabi Jadi was matched to death along Ehinowo camp via Ondo town. He said upon receipt of the information, Police through intelligence gathering, arrested one Blessing Okon. And during interrogation, the man gave viable Information that led to the arrest of the following suspects, Gabriel Japhet, Osha Phenus, and Gbenga Timothy.

The suspect further stated that the deceased was a member of their robbery squad, but that they had a scuffle when he cheated them and refused to give them their share of the proceeds of their loots.” Corroborating the Commissioner of Police, Okon, said he and others macheted Jadi, a member of their syndicate to death over sharing formula of proceeds from their robbery operation.

His words “The deceased was supposed to give us N200,000, but declared only N50,000, which led to a heated argument and we macheted him in the neck with our cutlasses. And he became unconscious and later died”. Also arrested by the Police was Mon- day Joseph who said that he inherited Indian hemp ‘business’ from his parents who are into the illicit business. The suspect, and one Sunday Adefehinti, was arrested by the Police with 69 sacks of Indian hemp.

Narrating how the suspect was arrested, Asabi said a team of Policemen attached to the CP’s Special Squad got an intelligent report that some young men were seen along Ijare road via Akure, heading towards Ikota junction along Ijare road with a vehicle suspected to contain incriminating items. His words “Operatives of Special Weapons and Tactics swung into action and arrested Sunday Akinfisoye ‘m’ aged 23 years and Monday Joseph, 27, at a criminal hideout.

While conducting a search, 69 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects. Suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigation” Joseph, 27 who did not deny the offence said he cannot do any other work except the cultivation of Indian hemp. He said he had worked all his life on the hemp plantation, and Indian hemp cultivation served as the only source of livelihood for him and his family. Joseph said he would rather remain jobless than embrace any other job.

His words “This is what I know how to grow best and it is either I plant this hemp or engage in robbery. This is what I do for a living. I don’t have another job. I rather do this than be jobless. It is either I work on the hemp plantation or goes into armed robbery to make ends meet. So, as a man you have to engage in a job to survive. This is the reason I am in this business. I was born and brought up by my parents in the business.

I have been spending over 27 years now in the business. It is the common business we do in our community in Delta State. We plant and harvest this inside the forest reserve. I went to school but this is where I make my ends meet. I make millions of money from this business. It also depends on your capacity to make the money. It is from the business that I make money to feed my family. I am a father of two children.

We have our customers already and they always come and buy it and travel back to their base across the country” He, however, said the arms found with him were used for his protection in the forest and said he never killed or shot at anybody Adefehinti who was arrested with Joseph said a bag of Indian Hemp cost N56.000 and the total value of items seized from them is N3.86m. He, however, denied growing Indian hemp.

His words “I am a tomato farmer and my farm is located within Ijare forest, but very close to the hemp plantations. I have been farming in the reserves forest since last year August. I was on the farm after contacting my customers in Akure for the harvested tomatoes when the police operatives invaded the area and I was arrested while going to my tomato farm. They have packed the consignments into about 69 sacks and only waiting for the vehicle to come in the night.

The vehicles always come from Ibadan and Lagos but I don’t know anything about it” Aside the duo of Joseph and Adefehinti, the Police arrested on Adebisi Olorunleke popularly called ‘Pure Water’ who ware- housed Indian hemp in Odigbo areas of the State. Asabi said the Police through a tip off got information about Olorunleke of having a warehouse that houses dangerous weapons and Indian hemp.

He said a team of Policemen attached to the CP’s Special Squad, invaded the place, and conducted a search but only sacks containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp was recovered while the suspect was also arrested. Other suspected criminals paraded by the police were; one Olulayo Moyoloye of Kidimo Camp, via Irele, who was alleged to have attempted to behead his brother, Daniel Moyoloye, with a sharp cutlass, for accusing him of stealing his palm fruit.

He eventually chopped off the left arm of his brother which he used to defend the cutlass. Ayodele Raphael, who specializes in duping unsuspected Point of Sale operators (POS), via fake alert, was arrested. He confessed to have been perpetrating the act for a while and has collected money from various POS agents, using the fake alert scam. Others were; one Temitope Ibukun, who lured his victim to his farmland situated along Akungba/Supare Road, for a clearing job.

But the victim stated that instead of negotiation for the assignment, he made sexual advances at her which she turned down. However, the suspect forced her into his farm house and raped her. The victim’s undies and clothes were torn in the process. The trio of Ayogu Ikenna, Ayodele Samuel and Yusuf Moshood were arrested at different locations in Owo town, after which they confessed to be members of Vikings popularly known as ‘Arobaga’ confraternity.

Speaking on other suspects arrested within the month, Asabi said “On the 15th of October 2023, the Police was reliably informed that a cultist was hiding at Ala Elefosho, near Akure, men of SWAT, moved into the area and this led to the arrest of one Monday Joseph who confessed to being a cultist with a locally made single Baretal gun recovered from his house. On the 23rd of October, 2023, at about 9pm, a team of Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, attached to Ikare Akoko while on routine Patrol arrested one Omowaye Tope of Ile-pa, Ikare and a mini Barreta Pistol with live ammunition was found in his possession.

The young man could not give satisfactory account of what he was doing with the gun but claimed he got gun through one Kokoro (Insect) and Akeem (a.k.a Stuborn). “On the 19th of October, 2023 a case of attempted murder was reported against one Chief Moses Adeyemo the Sajowa of Ogbagi Akoko, The Chief shot the youths who were celebrating the Ajagbo festival while on procession to the Palace claiming the youths were singing ridiculous songs in the community.

Police Operatives visited the scene and found six expended cartridges with two victims injured from the bullet wound, victims were rushed to the hospital and the Chief was arrested while four Dane guns, two cutlasses and a double barrel gun were also recovered from the scene of the crime. In the same vein, on the same day, one Olulayo Moyoloye of kidimo camp, via Irele, attempted to behead his brother one Daniel Moyoloye Aged 35 years with a sharpened cutlass, the suspect chopped off the left arm of his brother used to defend the cutlass.

The suspect who absconded from the farm was arrested few days after the incident. The suspect claimed his brother accused him of stealing his palm fruit and this led to a heated argument between them and out of anger, he brought out a cutlass and macheted his left arm and immediately fled into the bush.” Asabi said all the suspects arrested would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.