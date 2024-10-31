Share

…Investment will strengthen relationship, boost revenues Sanwo-Olu

A decision by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Ẹno, to build an 18-storey “Ibom Plaza” in Victoria Island, Lagos has been described by his Lagos State counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a testament to dynamism Lagos state.

This is as Eno said the decision is to grow the economy of Akwa Ibọm State.

“The decision by Akwa Ibom State to embark on this ambitious venture here in Lagos is a testament to the dynamism of our great city as a commercial hub and to the visionary leadership of Governor Umo Eno.

” Sanwo-Olu stated this Wednesday, while performing the groundbreaking ritual of the multipurpose building to be constructed by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Sanwo-Olu, in statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Ibom Towers, located in the commercial heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, when completed is expected to be a good revenue source for Akwa Ibom State.

This groundbreaking affirms our commitment to welcoming and fostering projects that strengthen economic ties and create new opportunities across our regions.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu added that the landmark project represents not only physical growth but a symbol of inter-state collaboration and shared prosperity.

He lauded the bold move by Governor Umo Eno in identifying Lagos as a good place to invest, while also assuring that Akwa Ibom State’s investment in Lagos will strengthen the relationship between the two states and grow their revenues.

“As Ibom Towers rises, it will serve as a beacon of the fruitful alliance between Lagos and Akwa Ibom, creating a unique space that encourages business, investment, and vibrant community life.

“Projects like this one are the embodiment of our collective vision for Nigeria’s growth, driven by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.”

Speaking earlier, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, said his state decided to invest in real estate, particularly in Lagos, to grow Akwa Ibom state economy and increase its revenue base.

“In our determined effort to grow more means of income and deepen our investment portfolio, we are here to perform a groundbreaking ceremony of this 18 storey Ibom Towers,” he said.

Governor Eno, who said he had been a follower of President Bola Tinubu’s leadership when he was Governor of Lagos State, noted that the right reform he took in Lagos State grew the state economy, and it became the best-performing state in Africa.

In his remarks, the first Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the current Fourth Republic, Obong Victor Attah said he had wanted to embark on the project when he was the Governor of the State but couldn’t execute it because he did not get the support of relevant stakeholders.

Attah urged Governor Eno not to give attention to those who may accuse him that instead of developing his state, he is developing another person’s state, noting that the value of land and building in Lagos is not the same as Akwa Ibom.

“Don’t pay attention to those who may blame you for not developing your state by building such property in your state. The value of land here in Lagos is far above that of Akwa Ibom State. You have a vision.

“The future belongs to those who have the audacity to see the future before it becomes a reality,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of the Ibom Towers, the Managing Director of the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation, Pastor Imoabasi Jacob, said the tower, expected to be delivered in the next 24 months, is an investment meant to increase the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of Akwa Ibom State and create more value for the future.

Share

Please follow and like us: