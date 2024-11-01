We Inherited Over 2,000 Road Projects, Terminated 10 Contracts –Umahi

Share

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi yesterday said the Bola Tinubu administration met over 2,000 incomplete road projects.

According to him, the government is not afraid of making big decisions and has wielded the big stick by terminating 10 contracts of erring companies.

Umahi said this in Akure during the Ministry of Works Town Hall meeting/stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment of the Ondo State with the 63km segment of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The minister said the Federal Government and the state government are committed to restoring the Aiyetoro community that is battling sea incursion.

Umahi also said that the road, which would pass through seven states, would open up new businesses. The former Ebonyi State governor promised that the design for the section of the road in the state would be concluded in November.

He said: “We have terminated over 10 contracts of big companies and we have the mind to terminate more and you can’t dictate to us, we will tell you what we want. “Our books are very much open.

We will conclude the design (for Ondo State) in November and we will inaugurate it. “We have directed that all federal road controllers should give us details of roads within their domain, whether awarded or not so that by this Christmas, all federal high roads will be motorable.”

Share

Please follow and like us: