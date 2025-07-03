We Inherited Nigeria Near Bankruptcy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he inherited a country on the brink of bankruptcy from his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with Nigerians residing in Saint Lucia. The event, which took place at his residence in Windjammer Resort, was part of his official state visit to the Caribbean nation.

Organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and chaired by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the meeting was Tinubu’s second engagement with the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia. The first was held Tuesday night at the official residence of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Nigerians in Saint Lucia for their good conduct and urged them to continue representing their country positively.

“My plea to you all: continue to be of good behaviour. Don’t break the law,” Tinubu said.

Recalling his own experience as a student in the United States five decades ago, the President urged the diaspora community to remain focused and diligent in their pursuits.

“Life is about working hard and being consistent,” he said. “For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed.”

He also assured them that some of their concerns would be addressed diplomatically.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts to restore economic stability, President Tinubu said: “We inherited a country that was near bankruptcy. But we have been able to rescue the economy. Nigeria has recovered. We have made oil smuggling unattractive and stopped chasing forex papers at the Central Bank.”

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s per capita income remains low, he assured that his government is working to improve it.

During the event, a medical student and artist named Doris presented the President with a portrait she made in his image.

In her remarks, NiDCOM Chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa praised Nigerians in Saint Lucia for their contributions to the host country and thanked the President for taking time to meet with them.

The President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Smart Okeudili Duah, outlined challenges faced by Nigerians in Saint Lucia, particularly the high cost of work permits, which he said amounts to $2,500 per year. He also urged the President to establish a diplomatic mission in the country, a request Tinubu said his government was already addressing.

Father Festus Iwuagwu, a Nigerian Catholic priest based in Saint Lucia, noted that the turnout at the event reflected the community’s love and respect for President Tinubu.

Dr. Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, a paediatrician who moved to Saint Lucia after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University, expressed joy over the President’s visit. She shared her family’s story of migration nearly two decades ago and highlighted how her children, raised in Saint Lucia, also became doctors. Her husband, she added, returned to Nigeria and was appointed Chief Medical Director of one of the new federal medical centres.

“Since you arrived, you have propagated Nigeria more than we ever imagined,” she told the President, wishing him a safe journey home.