We Inherited 13 Years Backlog Of Unsettled Insurance Claims – Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun yesterday said his administration inherited a 13 years backlog of unsettled insurance claims for families of deceased police officers.

He said this in Abuja at the unveiling of the Police Insurance Claims Management Portal and presentation of cheques to next-of-kin and beneficiaries of deceased police officers.

The event also featured the inauguration of a specialised training programme for Insurance Desk Officers nationwide. Egbetokun said: “At the outset of this administration, we met an alarming backlog of unsettled insurance claims from 2010 to 2023.

“This unfortunate reality left the families of our deceased officers in financial distress, a situation we found unacceptable and determined to change.

“We took immediate steps to engage defaulting insurance providers and enforce compliance and through these determined efforts, we have made remarkable progress.”

He said before the event, his administration had disbursed benefits to 6,465 beneficiaries across eight separate presentations, amounting to a total of N17.8 billion.

He said in continuation of the commitment, another tranche of payment, amounting to N3b would be disbursed to 706 beneficiaries, covering insurance policy years of 2020 through 2021/2022, 2022/23 and 2023/2024.

