We Hope Kaduna Refinery Will Start Operation Soon – Shehu Sani

Following the commencement of the Port Harcourt Refinery on Thursday, December 21, the former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said he hopes the refinery in Kaduna will soon start up.

Sani, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this remark shortly after the announcement of the commencement of the Port Harcourt refinery company with a combined capacity of 210,000 barrels per stream day, had begun operation.

Speaking on the development, the two-term senator, however, reiterated that the National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), adhered to its December timeline for the refinery to start up.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his verified X account, Sani wrote: “The commencement of operations of the Port Harcourt Refinery is commendable.

“The NNPCL has kept to its promise of meeting the December deadline. Kudos to the GCEO, the management and the FG.

“We hope the Kaduna refinery that has been inactive for over a decade will come back to operation soon.”