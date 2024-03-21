We Have Unfinished Business With Ghana – Danjuma

Super Falconets coach, Chris Danjuma, has said the team has unfinished business to settle with Ghana in the final of the women’s football of the African Games. Speaking ahead of the showdown, Danjuma said they are not targeting revenge after losing out in the final of the WAFU B U-20 championship hosted by Ghana last year.

“In as much as we are not thinking about revenge, we know that we have unfinished business with Ghana,” he said. “Our primary objective is to retain our gold medal in the African Games and by doing that, we would have sorted out the unfinished business.”

Danjuma’s girls have been imperial in Cape Coast, scoring eight goals in three matches without conceding any, and looking quite settled in several departments as they countenance this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals in Colombia, for which they have already qualified.