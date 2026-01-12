We Have Our Eyes On AFCON Trophy, Akor Declares

Two-goal scorer for the Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Akor Adams, has said the objective of the team is to win their remaining games and surely try their best to lift the title.

After starting the tournament without a goal, the Sevilla striker has now scored two goals in the team’s last two games against Mozambique and Algeria as the Super Eagles qualified for the semifinal stage of the tournament with the host, Morocco waiting in the wings on Wednesday.

The striker added that the senior players in the Super Eagles have really helped him settle down in the team. “I think everybody is helping me to really settle in because the national team is different from the club,” he said.

“In the club, there are many things in place to make you feel as comfortable as possible. In the national team, you don’t have so much time. You have maybe a maximum of two weeks in a window.

“So, the guys have been really good with me. The guys have helped me, the captain (Wilfred Ndidi), Victor (Osimhen), most of the senior guys, Simon Moses and (Williams) Troost-Ekong, when he was here, Alex (Iwobi).

“I think in all, it’s not just me who is doing everything to get comfortable, even the guys as well and the coaching staff. “We have just one objective, to win. To win everything.

That’s the only objective. We aim as high as possible and I don’t think that’s bigger than us. So, we are humble of course, but we know what we are capable of doing as Super Eagles.”