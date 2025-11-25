We Have Made Progress In Curbing HIV, AIDS – Ogun Health Commissioner

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday announced that it has recorded significant progress in reducing the prevalence of HIV and AIDS across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the 2025 World AIDS Day Celebration held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The theme of this year’s event was “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response.”

Dr. Coker stated that more than 30,000 people are currently receiving free antiretroviral therapy in health facilities across the state, with HIV testing and counselling services now available in all 20 Local Government Areas. She also revealed that 96 percent of residents know their HIV status, reflecting improved access to screening and early detection.

“We have strengthened our response and improved access to life-saving services. Today in Ogun State, 96 percent of our citizens know their status, while 78 percent of those diagnosed are on treatment. Over 30,000 people are currently receiving free antiretroviral therapy in our health facilities. We are working towards achieving the 95-95-95 target, with a total of 40,309 residents expected to be on treatment,” she said.

According to her, the state has significantly enhanced its Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) programme, resulting in more HIV-free births. She added that the National Council on Health is considering reducing the age for voluntary HIV testing to 14 years, a development she described as crucial for Ogun, being Nigeria’s tertiary-institution hub.

Dr. Coker outlined the state’s two-year strategic plan (2025–2027), which focuses on eliminating mother-to-child transmission by 2030, strengthening the health system, promoting community-led responses, ensuring sustainability through domestic resource mobilisation, and improving data-driven decision-making.

While acknowledging the progress recorded, she identified stigma, declining global funding, and service disruptions as ongoing threats to achieving desired outcomes, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Rotimi Ogungbe, stressed the need for stronger advocacy, continuous assessment of progress, and renewed efforts to overcome funding challenges following the withdrawal of several donor agencies.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kayode Oladeinde, said the World AIDS Day commemoration was designed to raise awareness on strategies to effectively curb the disease.

He called for internalisation and localisation of the HIV response, noting that overreliance on external support was no longer sustainable.