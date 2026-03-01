We Have Confidence In INEC Timetable – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has expressed strong confidence in the revised 2027 election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, described the timetable as realistic, structured, and fair to all political parties, saying it reflects administrative foresight and institutional balance on the part of the electoral umpire.

According to him, “The requirement for digital membership registers is a progressive reform. It enhances transparency, strengthens institutional discipline, and deepens internal democracy within political parties. By reducing disputes associated with manipulated registers, it ultimately reinforces the credibility of party primaries.”

He emphasized that the timelines were released well in advance of the 2027 election cycle, providing sufficient opportunity for all serious political parties to comply with regulatory requirements.

His words: “Properly structured political organizations should not encounter difficulty maintaining updated membership databases or conducting orderly primaries. These are foundational responsibilities of any credible political party. The APC welcomes reforms that promote electoral integrity and accountability.”

Addressing allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the new timetable was designed to favour President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC, the party firmly dismissed the claim as speculative and without evidentiary foundation.

Otaloro said: “INEC operates within clearly defined constitutional parameters. Its scheduling decisions are administrative and legal determinations, not partisan instruments. Politicizing procedural timelines only undermines public confidence in democratic institutions.”

Otaloro stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not require institutional manipulation to secure an electoral victory in 2027, noting that governance performance remains the ultimate determinant in any democracy.

His words: “The President’s record speaks for itself. The ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s financial architecture, energy sector, and infrastructural development are repositioning the country toward efficiency, fiscal discipline, and alignment with global best practices. Structural reforms aimed at long-term economic stability are already producing measurable outcomes across key sectors.

“Elections are determined by performance credibility, not conspiracy narratives. For Nigerians to consolidate and permanently benefit from the gains of these reforms, policy continuity is crucial. A second term will guarantee stability, deepen structural corrections, and allow reform cycles to mature fully.”

He highlighted macroeconomic restructuring, revenue optimization, energy sector recalibration, and institutional reforms as substantive achievements that will naturally influence voter decisions.

To ensure a level playing field ahead of 2027, the APC called on all political parties to respect INEC’s constitutional independence, comply fully with electoral regulations, strengthen internal democratic processes, and present policy alternatives rather than propagate unfounded allegations.

The APC reaffirmed its confidence that a transparent electoral process, combined with verifiable governance performance, will decisively shape the 2027 electoral outcome in favour of the party.