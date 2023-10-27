We Have A Long Way To Go Before Afcon Glory – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said the Nigerian national team is yet to transform into a side strong enough to win the Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria would be taking part in the 2023 AFCON taking place in Cote d’Ivoire and would be competing against host country, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea in Group A for an opportunity to move to the next round as she targets her fourth title after victories in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Osimhen, during an interactive live streaming service where he was a guest on Twitch and monitored by Italian outlet Tuttonapoli, said Nigeria has the quality to make it in Abidjan. “We still have a long way to go; we have the quality, but in African football, you can’t underestimate anyone; we are ready, and we have a very good coach.

We can go far in this competition,” he said. Speaking further, the Napoli of Italy forward said it was something special for him to score his first goal for Napoli at the same stadium where former Argentina great Diego Maradona made his name. He added: “Before I moved to Napoli, I spoke to Koulibaly about the city, the people, and the stadium.

When I scored the first goal at the Maradona against Atalanta, there weren’t many fans in the stadium because of COVID-19, but everyone was waiting for me to score. When I score, I always feel the same emotions; it’s something special, both when I play with big teams and smaller ones.” Meanwhile, Osimhen said his national team- mate, Samuel Chukwueze, will surely come good for AC Milan, despite the player struggling for form at the moment.