We Had Sleepless Nights Waiting For Our Children – Kuriga Parent Laments

Following the release of some of the abducted Kuriga Primary School children yesterday, Jubril Gwadabe Kuriga, one of the parents has narrated his experience while waiting for the release of the schoolchildren. Speaking with journalists while waiting for the children to arrive from Zamfara State, he said: “We were traumatised throughout the period of the absence of our children.

“Our children were away in the bush, no food, no good water. “Let me tell you, sometimes 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the night, I would wake up, I would just be crying, thinking how is she? Has she eaten? “I think of all that because I know if she is at home, normally before she goes to school in the morning, she would eat.”

He also said: “There is a woman whose four children were among the kidnapped pupils. She could not eat, she could not sleep. “If I can even tell you some parents are dead within the period the children were with Kidnappers. I cannot tell you the number of those that died. But I believe some are dead.” He said the state government has informed them that the children are with them,” but we have not seen them yet.”