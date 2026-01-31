We Got Fed Up With Dad’s Constant Arrests, So We Opted To Be Detained With Him – Lam Adesina’s Son

A former commissioner and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedapo Lam Adeshina, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, spoke on the life and times of his father, the late Alhaji Lam Adesina, who was one time governor of Oyo State. Excerpts:

…recalls how Awo encouraged his dad to contest for House of Reps.

What are you to the late Lam Adesina, the former Executive Governor of Oyo State?

I’m his son. He was my father. I mean, he is my father, whichever way you choose to look at it.

What kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

He was an extremely disciplined and a straightforward human being. Some of the things that some of us have as traits today, we took them from him. He was a politician who was straightforward, who had a lot of love for his people, and who was a man of the masses during his lifetime.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

Well, I wouldn’t be able to say much about that because I’m not the wife but I know that they had an extremely cordial relationship.

They were very close, even though in between the period when my father was very actively involved in politics, he didn’t have so much time for her and the family, but you know at the time he was slowing down and getting old and had time for all us was when Allah called him.

You describe your late father as a disciplinarian; was he the type given to wielding the stick on any one of you who possibly crossed the line?

Of course, several times, a whole lot of times. You know, first and foremost, he was an educationist and he didn’t joke with education. A lot of times he would personally tutor me when I was about to write my WAEC. exam back then. He was my teacher.

He was the one who taught me English language. So, he didn’t joke with education and I remember he used to scold me when I would leave studying and go play football.

What would anyone do that would make him angry?

(Cuts in) A whole lot of things, he didn’t indulge anybody in regards to joke with his education, especially when it was time for you to study; he would expect that you concentrate on your education. He also expected you to show love to others, especially your siblings.

He just wanted to monitor how you were doing and wanted you to study and all of that. Once in a while he would let you go out to do other things. I know a lot of times that I got into trouble because I went out to play football.

What was his typical day like? I mean, when he woke up and the first things he did when he woke up in the morning?

When he woke up in the morning back then, he would first observe his prayers and after that, the next thing was, you’d see people start coming, then before you knew it, they’d move to his bookshop back then, which was called Lamsar Bookshop, somewhere in Popo Yemoja. That’s where they would be through- out the day.

If they didn’t have meetings outside or didn’t have other things to do, you knew. He was more of a politician back then, so basically, most of the time during the day, it was politics.

What was his favorite food? What kind of food did he like to eat?

He had varieties, for instance he loved to eat Akara with Pap. A lot of times he would even eat Suya, you know. So, he had a lot of preferences too; he used to eat Tuwo back then at home as well. You know, he liked a lot of vegetables.

A lot of times when he travelled, he would buy on his way back, he would bring vegetables. At times, he would come back with bush meat, and all of that. So, he liked good food, actually.

Did he in any way tell you what motivated him to be a teacher? Did he have any kind of motivation or inspiration from anybody?

I think it was just because of the fact that he was naturally a disciplinarian. So, even while in school, you knew, during his days as a student.

Your house must have been very busy while growing up. Can you tell us the kind of people that usually came to visit him at home?

Different kinds of people, the high and mighty, people at the grassroots, and all of that, you know, especially on Sundays when he was always at home. On Sundays, from morning to evening, you always saw people sitting and waiting to see him. We had two living rooms in the house.

The main living room, where he attended to people, and the other living room, which was supposed to be our own, the children’s living room. But, that’s where we used as the Ante room for guests that came on Sundays.

So, on Sundays, all of us will be in our rooms, you know, because the living room would be occupied by people that wanted to see him. And for some of us, once in a while, we’d sneak out and go to the door.

Did he in any way tell you what prompted him to go into politics? And when did he tell you he started active politics?

Well, at some point, we had a conversation, and he said you cannot continue to be an activist, and you cannot continue to be outside. You know at some point, he had a column in the Nigerian Tribune, the Lam Adesina column, the search continues.

So, he said, he just believed that having written against the military government, it was important for him to also be a part of decision making to correct those things that he was criticising.

He contested for the House of Reps?

Yes! He contested in 1979.

Prior to that, did he hold any political appointment, or elective office?

No, he didn’t. That was his first shot, and then, you know, he resigned as a principal before he went to contest for the House of Reps.

He contested under which party?

It was on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria.

Did he tell you the event around that time, whom he contested with, the event that eventually threw him off, then, again, his experience at the Federal House of Reps?

He never told me, he just told me about how Chief Obafemi Awolowo decided that it was that young man who was always writing, that he wanted as a candidate of the party, how he supported him, and how he went to the House of Reps and was nicknamed Mr. Point of Order.

He was nicknamed Mr. Point of Order?

Yes.

Why was he nicknamed Mr. Point of Order?

He said that every time at plenary, whenever he saw something wrong, he would raise a point of order.

Did he in any way reflect on or spoke to you about his experience while serving at the House of Reps?

Nothing spectacular, nothing spectacular. I’m not sure there was anything of serious note that we discussed about, maybe nothing that I can remember for now.

Where was he when the military took over and what was his immediate reaction?

You know, he didn’t return to the House of Reps in 1983. He left the National Assembly when the coup took place. He spent just a four-year term, so he left in 1983, somebody else took over from him back then. He was a private person at the time the military took over in 1983.

There’s no way one would discuss the activities of pro-democracy group, NADECO, that your father’s name wouldn’t feature prominently. What did you see of him as an activist who championed the return of the country to democratic rule?

(Cuts in) That was a very tough period for us as a family. I say so because for a long time we weren’t sure what was going to happen next. It was a period that in the middle of the night you just hear the gate being banged and then the next thing you saw were government officials, security agencies that came to raid the house.

A couple of times that he got arrested, there was a particular instance that I remember vividly, we were all fed up, we were tired but he was not tired, he was always ready to be arrested by security agents. Just beside the door of his bedroom, you saw that bag there, which had everything in it because he was prepared that at any point in time they could come and arrest him again. So this particular night, we heard the door, the gate being banged.

We peeped and saw that they were there again. So, he opened the door for them, they came in and they said they were inviting him again. Myself and my younger brother were very furious that night. We were quite young, we were still in secondary school and we were very furious, like, why do you have to arrest him all the time?

We told them that this time around, we were going with him, so we had to follow him, we followed him to where they were taking him to but at the end of the day, when they got there, they didn’t allow us to enter with him.

I remember back then that I used to write letters to him, encouraging him and telling him that the experience was making me realise that life was not a bed of roses and that I’m also getting strong to realise that this is what you face when you are fighting for the people. That was a very tough time for the family. You know, what I do realise is that he had an undying spirit.

Can you recollect the circumstances that threw him up as the governor of Oyo State?

If you remember back then, it was the period of NADECO and we also had Alliance for Democracy (AD). Chief Michael Koleosho who was my father’s bosom friend was the chairman in Oyo State with my father as the secretary. So, I believe that at the time when they were deciding on the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in 1998, my father was in a vantage position to take it.

I remember back then that he was not a rich person, which you would have said maybe it was money that he used to get that position. It was just the fact that they considered all of his activities during the NADECO struggle and his fight for the enthronement of democracy in the country, you know. I think that was what threw him up.

What did you see of him as the governor of Oyo State? What would you describe as some of the milestone achievements that he recorded?

You know, he was a very diligent public servant. I remember so many times that whenever he would leave the office, he would come back home with files and all through the night he would be treating those files because he never liked files staying on his table for long.

I also remember how the great Lam would sit down and be correcting memos, correcting grammatical errors in memos. As a teacher, I think that was one of the things that he did. One cannot compare that period to now, the resources accruing to government at the state level then to what it is right now under this present administration and that’s one of the reasons why we must commend the present administration at the federal level.

You know, because if states are receiving this much, then it should reflect in the performances of governors. Back then, some of the policies that the Great Lam campaigned with were the policies, the manifesto of the progressives from the UPN to the SDP to the Alliance for Democracy.

My father led by example. In fact, to let you know that he believed in the health sector that the government was funding at that time, when the first child of the family got married and his wife was to give birth, they were not taken outside of Oyo State.

The wife gave birth in Oyo State at that time, even as a sitting governor. At that time, his daughter was a student in the Polytechnic of Ibadan while I was in the University of Ibadan. So, I have to tell you that he had so much belief in what he was giving the people at that time and he believed that if that’s what he was giving the people, then his children should also be a part of it, if he was so sure about it.

He was a one-time governor. Can you tell us what actually happened during the 2003 election that made him lose to the current Olubadan of Ibadan?

(Cuts in) Well, that’s politics. When our baba, the Olubadan of Ibadan was announced as the winner, the Great Lam didn’t fight because you know all of us in Ibadan are all one family. Whatever happens, has happened, we all move on and we make sure that we don’t destroy our land.

So, what was the relationship between the two of them before your dad passed on?

They were brothers even though you know they were not on the same divide of politics. While Great Lam was the leader of the progressives, Baba Olubadan at some point before he retired from active politics was the leader of the other side but you would never see or hear at any time that they had any fight or there was any rancour between them or there was any disagreement. They could disagree on principle.

What was the relationship between your dad and the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu?

Recently, I heard some stories of when Baba Lam was governor that he used to send gifts to Baba Lamidi Adedibu. We all didn’t know the relationship between all of them.

That’s why I said to you that in Ibadan, we are just one family. You see that they will be attacking themselves politically but in the background, they are friends. They were relatives. Baba Adedibu would come to our house in Felele and the Great Lam too would go to Molete to greet him.

When last did you see your dad and what was the occasion like?

The last time I saw him was on his sick bed at the St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos. At that time I was a commission- er in Oyo State and my principal and mentor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was the governor. So, we had a very intense conversation about Oyo State. I saw that he was in very high spirits hoping to return home in a very short time. I saw that he was looking forward to that.

Are you satisfied with efforts by Oyo State government to immortalise him?

Of course not. I’m not but I believe that if God has not sent somebody to do something there is little or nothing anybody can do about that. if also the present Oyo State government does not believe in his ideology they probably will not even think that he deserves anything, so I’m not impressed and the family is not impressed.

The present government in Oyo State owes us nothing. So, we are not displeased. We are not angry at the fact that they have not immortalised him but we believe at the appropriate time the government that will appreciate what the man stood for will come and will immortalise him.