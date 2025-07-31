We Generated N2.5bn From Raids On Lagos, Onitsha, Aba Drug Markets –NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday disclosed that it raked in N2.5 billion from its recent clampdown on illicit drug markets in Lagos, Onitsha, and Aba. Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure at a session before the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drug Administration and Control.

She explained that the funds were fines collected from traders found guilty of selling fake or substandard drugs during recent enforcement actions in open markets across the country.

Adeyeye noted that all the funds were paid directly into NAFDAC’s account, adding that N996 million was spent on enforcement operations, N159 million was borrowed from a donor grant and N1.175 billion went to regulatory expenses. According to her, the agency was left with about N206 million after deductions.

She said the operation, which deployed over 1,300 security personnel, uncovered widespread violations ranging from expired and unapproved drugs to poor storage practices. “The charges collected were paid directly into a NAFDAC account. The total amount was about N2.5 billion—roughly N2.537 billion.

“For the operation in the three markets—Lagos, Onitsha, and Aba—about N996 million was spent. We had to borrow N159 million from an existing grant because we didn’t have funds. In addition, regulatory expenses amounted to N1.175 billion. “So, out of the N2.537 billion, we have only about N207 million left in the account,” she said.

Adeyeye said the enforcement drive, which lasted up to four weeks in some locations, uncovered serious threats to public health. She disclosed that some shop owners were caught distributing banned substances like Tramadol and selling expired or unregistered medicines. “These charges were not punitive but necessary.

The standard fine for violating Good Distribution and Storage Practice (GDSP) is N2 million, but in many cases, we reduced it to N500,000,” she said.

She, however lamented that the agency’s inability to sustain such critical operations is being crippled by severe revenue restrictions imposed by the Federal Government While decrying the financial constraints facing the agency, Adeyeye explained that at the end of 2023, NAFDAC had N19 billion in its accounts.

The DG however noted that N9 billion was removed before the agency could access it, and only N4.5 billion was eventually released. Adeyeye described the operation in Kano State as a monumental and courtmandated intervention that differed significantly from the raids conducted in Lagos, Onitsha and Aba.

She explained that the Kano raid was anchored on a judgment delivered on February 16, 2024, by the Federal High Court, which ordered the relocation of open drug market traders to the newly constructed Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC), known as the Kanawa Pharmaceutical Centre.

Responding to lawmakers’ concerns that Kano traders were treated more leniently compared to the operations in the southern part of the country, she said the agency followed due process, guided by the urgency of the court judgment and prevailing security risks. After the presentation, a member of the committee, Hon. Emeka Idu, requested a detailed breakdown of the revenue generated from each location where fines were collected during the enforcement operations.

Chairman of the committee, Regina Akume, noted that the agency’s presentation was incomplete. The committee, consequently, directed the agency to return with a comprehensive, location-by-location account of the N2.5 billion generated from the raids.