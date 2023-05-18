We Expended N200bn Preparing For Census – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Thursday said it has so far spent over N200 billion out of the amount budgeted for the 2023 population and housing census before it was suspended

Minister of the Information and Culture had in a statement, said Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the 2023 census, which was earlier scheduled for between May 3 to 7, to the incoming administration to decide.

NPC Chairman Nasir Isa-Kwarra at a breakfast meeting with media executives on Thursday, disclosed that the Federal Government approved the sum of N224 billion for the exercise, although he said N800 billion was the actual budget.

“What we have been able to expend is about N200 billion. So the N800 billion is a budget and that budget covers the cost of conducting census in Nigeria.

“It is not that the government has given us N800 billion but it is a budget and we believe that we may spend up to that or we may not spend up to that,” the Chairman said.

He stated that the commission welcomes the decision of the Federal Government to postpone the exercise in order to give the incoming administration the opportunity to have input into the census process.

“The postponement has also given the commission the opportunity to further perfect its processes and systems for the conduct of the first-ever digital census,” he said.

Isa-Kwarra noted that the commission has carried out all the preparatory activities towards the census, before the postponement, noting that “conscious of the enormous human and material resources that have been expended in the implementation of these preparatory activities, the most important task before the commission is to sustain and reinforce the relevance of these activities to the successful conduct of the 2023 Census.

“This will ensure that the nation does not have to start afresh the conduct of the census thereby saving costs.”

According to him, the NPC is reviewing its processes and systems to determine what needs to be done to ensure that the preparations do not become obsolete for the census.

“The focus of the commission is to ensure that all the resources expended so far are safeguarded and that the nation does not need to start all over when the census is to be conducted.

“For us at the commission, this is not a difficult task. In coming up with the plan for the 2023 census, the commission was not only looking at the immediate needs of delivering the next census but concerned more with laying a solid foundation for future censuses,” he stated.

The Chairman assured that the database of recruited ad hoc staff, “which is about one million workers,” including their contact details is available for the next census.