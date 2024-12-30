…We Expect More Active Guards Brigade In 2025 – Matawalle

Share

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has said a more active Guards Brigade was expected in 2025.

Matawalle said this while responding to questions from newsmen at the Elite Guards’ West Africa Social Activities (WASA) 2024, on Saturday in Abuja.

He therefore, charged the troops of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, to be more active in their responsibilities of securing the seat of power and the president in the coming year.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, had ensured that the needs of the armed forces were catered for by the government, adding that this was to ensure that the military carry out their responsibilities well.

He stressed that this was especially in fighting terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: