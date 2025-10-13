We Enjoy Smooth Cordial Relationship With Gov – CP

Despite recent calls for his sacking, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has said that he has no misunderstanding or crisis with the State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Recently, during this just concluded Nigeria’s 65th Anniversary Parade, Governor Yusuf openly accused the Police Commissioner of alleged understanding of his Government, and asked for his immediate transfer out of the State.

However, the Police authority seems to have shunned that Governor’s plea and maintained the Commissioner Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who still oversees the affairs of the Command.

Speaking in a Press Briefing on the activities of the Command, Monday, CP Ibrahim Bakori, said, “We don’t have any misunderstanding or problems with the Government and Governor of Kano State as we have a very Cordial Relationship”.

The Police Commissioner said, acting in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, charging all Commands and Formations to dominate the public space, and aggressively and strategically tackle all forms of criminal activities, “today, I am pleased to announce to you the successful arrest of 9 suspects involved in a series of armed robbery operations in Kano State.”

He said the arrest was triggered by a report of an armed robbery incident that occurred on October 8, 2025, at about 2 am, at a residence in Unguwar Wambai, Dorayi Babba Quarters, Kano.

“The robbers, armed with rifles, made away with a Toyota Yaris motor vehicle, foreign and local currencies amounting to N3,700,000, three mobile phones, and other valuables. In the process, they also brutally assaulted the complainant’s wife, removing one of her teeth with a diamond, causing her grievous hurt.”

” Police officers attached to Dorayi Divisional Headquarters responded and arrested one suspect. On my instruction, the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) moved in and rounded up the other eight suspects at different locations within Kano and Kaduna States.”

He notes that the suspects, who were arrested following this coordinated intelligence and tactical operation, are Abubakar Aminu, 22 years old, Aliyu Aliyu, 23 years old, and Abubakar Usman, 22 years old.

“Others are Sulaiman Sani, 20 years old

Yusuf Yusuf, 17 years old, Abdulrahman Aliyu, 23 years old, Salisu Hussaini, 17 years old, Sulaiman Abdullahi, 20 years old and Abdulmutallib Sa’ad, 24 years old

“The suspects confessed to being involved in several armed robbery operations in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano State, including the recent armed robbery at Unguwar Jakada, Dorayi Quarters, Kano State.

“During the investigation, we recovered one double-barrel gun with breach number 273720 with eighteen rounds of live cartridges, one English Falcon pistol with breach number RFJA 170521867, one scrapped Phoenix pistol and one iron cutter

Other items recovered, according to the Commissioner, include two cutlasses, four sharp knives, three torch lights, and one operational vehicle Toyota Corolla LE with registration number ADK 787

He said all suspects arrested will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation, and the Command is working to recover more exhibits.

“Our community-based crime-fighting model, ‘Operation Kukan Kura,’ has contributed significantly to the reduction of crime in the State. We have seen a geometric reduction in all forms of crime. Mobile phone snatching and robbery are becoming a thing of the past. Thuggery activities (Fadan Daba) are being crippled.”

“I commend the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and professionalism. Their dedication to duty has resulted in this significant breakthrough, and I urge all officers to continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the people of Kano State.”