We Encourage Our Students To Apply For NELFUND – Adeoluwa

The Vice Chancellor of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, Olufemi Victor Adeoluwa has said the University educates and encourages students of the institution to apply for Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for their benefits and ease the burden of payment of School fees.

The Vice Chancellor declared that no fewer than 500 students in the University have benefitted from the loan scheme.

He added that the University ensures that needed information is placed on the school platforms to guide the students on the process of application.

The Vice Chancellor spoke on Monday at the Press Conference of the Maiden Convocation ceremony of the institution with lined up of activities from 3rd to 9th of March..

He stated that a total number of 1,109 students will be graduating at the Maiden Convocation ceremony of the University.

The school authority also called on the state government for the increase in the monthly subvention of the institution.

Adeoluwa stated that the current subvention of N275m is grossly inadequate to clear the University’s debts and undertake necessary infrastructural projects.

“Yes, the students have benefitted NELFUND. Very few, about 500, we have been mobilizing them for NELFUND. News that come from NELFUND are sent to students’ platforms. The observation we have is that in this part of the world, nobody wants to take the loan. Over 13,000 students have registered. Less than 2,000 have applied for the loan. We have encouraged them.

“The monthly subvention from the state government is grossly inadequate for the University because the University has a lot of debts to pay and old physical structures to maintain.

“Truth be told, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, increased the subvention by N100m in early 2024, which totalled around N275.8m, but things are not the same again.

“We need the increment to meet up with the economic realities of the country. The University has not received either capital grant or take-off grant from the state government, and the University is, therefore, left at the mercy of TETFund for physical development.

“Many of the buildings in the University are old and dilapidated, and some of them need outfit re-roofing. So, if the government can increase it to around N500m, we will appreciate it”.

Giving the statistics of the graduates, Adeoluwa said the University would convoke 38 First Class students, 425 Second Class Upper, 586 Second Class Lower and 60 Third Class, out of the overall 1,109 graduating students.

According to him, the graduating students consist of 172 students of College of Education, 392 of College of Science, 499 of College of Social and Management Sciences and 46 of the College of Technology.

The VC added that honorary doctorate degrees would be conferred on personalities which include lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa; the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Adejimi Alagbado and the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Tunji Olowolafe.

