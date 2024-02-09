We Embark On Massive Housing Projects To Make Life Better For People – Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Chair

The Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mayor Dele Oshinowo has said that his administration embarked on massive housing projects to make life better for the people.

Oshinowo, who spoke during a media tour of one of the housing projects, including Raymond Estate, Sterling Heights Estate and Greenwich Gardens in the area, stated that he believes in providing houses for the teeming population in the area as a way of reaching out to the people.

The housing projects, the Chairman said, is a way of transforming the LCDA from a slum to mega city, which he said is in line with the Lagos Mega City vision.

According to him, this includes relocating residents and creating over 1,000 housing units (170 plots and 266 units) through the Site and Service scheme

“This crucial step has significantly addressed housing shortages, contributed to urban regeneration, and improved the overall quality of life,” he said.

Oshinowo added that the Property Investment Board of the LCDA has successfully introduced and delivered 98 sites and service plots of land at Akanimodo/Ajelogo Housing Scheme.

This, he said, was done through the support of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, New Town Development Authority (NTDA) and Joint Venture Partner.

“There was the redevelopment of Mandela Market at Mile 12. The project comprises 300 Lock-Up shops and 88 K-clamps.

“We had the redevelopment of Ifelodun Plank Market, Ketu. This market was burnt some years ago. The composition of the redevelopment included 60 units of Lock-Up shops, 30 units of en-suite shops, 120 units of K-clamp, and 10 units of machine shops,” he said.

While saying that the projects were done through PPP, he said that some have been inaugurated, and others would soon be inaugurated by the Governor.

The Chairman, who said that 80% of the completed housing units have been paid for by interested members of the public, said that more housing units would be built for the residents of the area.

“What we did was to provide the support, the developer raised the fund. We gave them land and ensured that all the necessary documents with the state government were processed without much ado.

“Our stake is the support and we will also get some financial returns for the local government. The housing units ranges between N15.5 million and N18 million and they are affordable based on the current cost of living in the country,” he said.

The Chairman also spoke about various projects of the council in the areas of healthcare, education, ICT center, Infrastructure development amongst others.

He however, called on the Federal Government to give more support to the local governments, which he said are closer to the grassroots.