‘We Elders Are Disappointed With Nigeria’s Condition’, Ezeife’s Last Words Before Death

…Paid Condolence To Mbadinuju Wife Before Demise.

…As Soludo, Ekwunife Mourns Ezife.

The first governor of Anambra State and former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezife in his last interview with New Telegraph lamented that they as Elders are totally disappointed with the situation of affairs of the country.

Ezife who has been ill for the past one year now while speaking via a phone conversation said he has cried and complained so much about the socioeconomic status of the country, adding that he cannot say much following his state of health.

“My son, what again do you want me to say now? We the Elders of this country are not just unhappy but totally disappointed with the state of affairs of this country and it is indeed sad to say that our own days were better than your own days”

“Is it the political imbalance in the number of states, federal constituencies, local government areas and number of seats in the Senate?

“Look at our economy despite the blessings of rich natural resources that are at our disposal but I cannot talk more because I am sick and what again do you want me to say when I have said those things before and it has not changed anything, please I want to rest and I have spoken enough”. he said.

A few weeks before his death, Ezife had paid a condolence visit to the widow of the late former governor, Chinwoke Clement Mbadinuju and had signed the condolence register apparently oblivious that his clock at the departure lane was ticking.

Meanwhile, the duo of Gov Charles Soludo and Director General of South East Governor’s Forum Sen Uche Ekwunife have extended their condolences to the family of Ezife

According to Soludo in a release signed by his Press Secretary Mr Christian Aburime, “As the first civilian Governor of Anambra State, he navigated the complexities of post-military rule with wisdom and foresight, laying the foundation for the vibrant state we know today”

“He once served as a Political Adviser to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, just as he was also a Presidential Aspirant. Dr Ezeife was always driven by a deep desire to improve the lives of his fellow Nigerians”

“A scholar, a visionary, and a man of deep compassion, his gentle demeanour and thoughtful counsel endeared him to all, regardless of political affiliation. He was a bridge-builder, a voice of reason, and a tireless advocate for the unity and progress of Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole”

Sen Ekwunife in a conference message noted that;

“His distinguished service as the first executive governor of Anambra state, a federal permanent secretary, and a political luminary marked a significant chapter in our nation’s history. Dr Ezeife’s unwavering commitment to the betterment of his people and his pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s sociopolitical sphere makes his loss even more profound”

“Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, described as an icon, was a figure many Nigerians looked up to, leaving an indelible mark in the sands of time. He spent the greater part of his life working for good governance and humanity, becoming a source of pride not just for the Igbo community but for the entire nation”

“As we mourn this iconic leader, let us be mindful of his enduring legacies, exemplary leadership, and laudable role in democratic transitions of Anambra State and Nigeria at large. May God grant his soul peaceful repose and comfort the bereaved family” she said.