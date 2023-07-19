We either convert anticipated population bulge to opportunities or face dire consequences –Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has warned that the country either converts the global anticipated population bulge by 2050 into opportunities or face the dire consequences. Shettima gave this warning yesterday when the board and management of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), led by the Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa. This came as he assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will continue to develop policies that would enhance economic development and create jobs for the teeming populace.

On harnessing Nigeria’s population for economic development, the Vice President noted: “The trajectory of global growth was facing Africa and Nigeria would make or mar that transition. The anticipated demographic bulge by 2050 where we are expected to be the 3rd most populous nation on earth is a major factor. “Nigeria is a unique nation; opportunities abound everywhere.

By 2035, there will be over 65 million global talent deficits. USA, Russia and China will have 6 million talent deficits. We are at a unique position to take advantage and create jobs in the digital world. “We have the capacity to turn the anticipated demographic bulge into demographic dividends or they will be the demographic disaster that will consume all of us. Agriculture, digital education and energy transition, in terms of infrastructure, are some of the key areas that we will focus attention on.” Earlier, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Yusuf said the visit was to congratulate the Vice President and offer the group’s support for the Tinubu administration, especially in strategic areas of the economy. He said different sector experts from the NESG would always be available to provide technical and associated support for the National Economic Council and other key interventions by the Federal Government