Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again said the state government does not tamper with funds allocated to local government councils in the state as they all enjoy full autonomy.

Speaking on Wednesday at Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area during the inauguration of a 30-bed primary health centre built by the council, Governor Diri insisted that his administration only supervises the third tier of government.

He stated that the autonomy has enabled council chairmen to execute projects like the Biseni health centre.

Diri lauded the council chairman for the project, which he said was in line with his administration’s policy of making healthcare available and affordable to the people.

The Bayelsa helmsman approved an upgrade of the primary health centre to a cottage hospital and urged other local government chairmen to execute people-oriented projects in their areas.

On the issue of restoration of power and the construction of the road leading to Biseni, the governor said his administration will work with development agencies to make the request a reality.

He also urged the Biseni people to work together to resolve their chieftaincy issue and pick an acceptable candidate, stating that if they fail to do so, he would invoke his powers as enshrined in the state’s chieftaincy law.

“I am happy that Yenagoa local government is keying into what the state givernment is doing. Bayelsa is a state where the government does not tamper with local government funds. Local government autonomy is practiced here in Bayelsa State.

“Today, we can see a performing local government chairman. This is an example for every other local government to emulate and we expect to see more of these projects.

“Often, the federal goverment passes the blame to states on the issue of development even though it gets more of the funds shared from the Federation Account. Here your government has been using our share to develop the state.

“Having listened to my Health Commissioner, I hereby approve the upgrade of this facility to a secondary health centre.

“The government will also explore means of partnership with development agencies like the NDDC to construct the road from Zarama to Biseni and while we wait for our independent power project, we will look into the option proposed by the council chairman to restore power to this area.”

Earlier, the Yenagoa Council boss, Bulodisiye Ndiwari, said the local government reforms under the Diri administration made it possible for the council to have funds to construct the health facility.

He said the hospital was constructed to give the people of Biseni access to healthcare in line with the state government’s policy on health.

Ndiwari appealed to the governor to rehabilitate the road to Biseni, restore power supply and resolve the chieftaincy issue in the area.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, appreciated the council chairman and the deputy governor for their effort in establishing a comprehensive primary health facility, which he recommended for upgrading to a cottage hospital to attract federal funding and serve more people.

He said the project was a testament to the commitment of Governor Diri to the health of people of the state.

Share