We Don’t Share Same Man, Wanni, Handi Reveal

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 “No Loose Guard” reality TV stars, Wanni and Handi Danbaki have clarified that they don’t share the same man despite their closeness.

According to the identical twins, they may have a lot in common but sharing the same man was not one of them.

Speaking on the latest episode of the BTS podcast, Wanni revealed that men have approached them on several occasions asking if they could date both of them simultaneously.

She said, “We have never shared men. That’s the one thing we don’t do. We don’t share men. One crazy thing that a lot of men have on their bucket list is to be with twins.

“We were walking on the street one day and a man stopped his car and asked if he could have us both. We were shocked.”

Handi inferred: “Yes, men have asked to date the both of us multiple times. We do not share men.

“But our interests are very similar. The only difference is that food-wise, Wanni eats snails and I don’t. Any other thing, we do together.”

