We Don’t Recognize IIJ In Bayelsa – HoS 

The Head of Service, Bayelsa State, Biobelemoye Charles Onyema, has revealed that the International Institute of Journalism Certificate cannot be recognized in the state because according to her, the institute is seen as a distant learning institute.

Although she said that the policy will be revisited but also added that those with the certificate should know that it is not recognized in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa when the executives of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council paid her courtesy visit, she advised all to pass through the main institutions, saying it is only Nigeria Institute of Journalism that the state recognizes.

Onyema also added that the policy will be stated in black and white to make Bayelsa people know that IIJ Certificate is not recognized.

She promised to collaborate with NUJ Bayelsa Council to organize retraining for journalists in the state adding that capacity building is one of her major pillars.

Maintaining that journalists help in portraying the state in positive form, she revealed that only 250 flats are reserved for Civil Servants in the state therefore no space is reserved specially for journalists.

Onyema promised NUJ that the state will work towards making more accommodations available for civil servants.

She said ” We only recognize Nigeria Institute of Journalism from Lagos not International Institute of Journalism. That other states are recognizing it doesn’t mean that Bayelsa must recognize it.

“If we have set the standard, we should also follow it. Those that have done PhD should know that you can’t build something on nothing and expect it to stand.

” We will look at it again but no promise. Long distant learning doesn’t help. Those time of printing certificate has passed.IIJ is not recognized and don’t insist. We will work it out in black and white so that people don’t indulge in IIJ again.

” Capacity building is important. Let us not always wait for government. NUJ can help us train some journalists as we collaborate. We need more collaborations to succeed.

” We have only 250 flats for the entire civil servants in the state.

“No special allocation for journalists but we look forward to getting more accommodation for civil servants.”

Speaking earlier, Tonye Yemoleigha the chairman of NUJ Bayelsa Council had complained that IIJ Certificate has not been recognized in the state adding that other states are accepting it.

He called on the state to look into it maintaining that those that have the certificate are not being promoted.

He called on the Head of Service to help in retraining Journalist in the state stating that we have less than 30% qualified journalists in the state.

Tonye said:” IIJ Certificate is not being recognized in the state while it is being recognized in other states and those practicing with it are not being promoted.

” Less than 30% of practicing journalists have certification and we are seeking partnership to help our people.We are a bit disadvantaged institution wise. Our people are just starting as far as Mass Communication is concerned.”

Tonye thanked the head of service for all her efforts in rebranding the civil service in the state and called for more with NUJ.

