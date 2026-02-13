We Don’t Recognise Blue Silk Title – LPPC

The legal practioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has said it does not recognise “Blue Silk” which is being used. In a statement yesterday, the body said the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) remains the highest mark of professional distinction for lawyers in Nigeria and is awarded strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act and the guidelines issued by the LPPC.

The statement said:“The LPPC is a statutory body established under the Legal Practitioners Act and is solely vested with the responsibility of conferring the rank of SAN.

“The rank of SAN remains the highest mark of professional distinction for legal practitioners in Nigeria and is awarded strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act and the Guidelines issued by the LPPC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the LPPC does not recognize any parallel, intermediate, or alternative rank styled as ‘Blue Silk’ or by any other nomenclature purporting to suggest official status, hierarchy, or recognition within the legal profession. “The introduction, conferment, or use of such a title has no statutory backing and does not emanate from the LPPC or any authority recognized under the Legal Practitioners Act.