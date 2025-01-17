We Don’t Need Your Approval For Our Policies, FG Tells Sanusi

Share

The Federal Government yesterday fired back at the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, urging him “to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritise the greater good of Nigerians”.

In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, flayed Sanusi’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, saying the government does not need his approval for its policies.

Speaking at the 21st Memorial Lecture of Fawehinmi, organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch in Lagos on Wednesday, the ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said:

“I have chosen not to speak on the economy, reforms or to explain anything because if I explain it, it will help this government.

“But I do not want to help this government. They are my friends but if they do not behave like friends, I will not behave like a friend.

“So, I watch them being stewed. They don’t even have people with credibility who can come and explain what they’re doing, but I’m not going to help.”

However, Idris said although the government “is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders”, it remains “steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else”.

He said the challenges facing the country demand courage and collective effort, not divisive narratives.

According to him, rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders, urging “esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetoric that undermine public trust”.

The minister said: “We acknowledge that Sanusi, and indeed any Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express their opinion either in form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being run.

“However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism.

