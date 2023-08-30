We Don’t Need FAC Handout To Develop Kogi – APGA

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Kogi State Chapter has said its administration if elected, will never rely on the money accrued from the Federal Allocation to develop Kogi State.

The governorship candidate of APGA for the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state, Mr. Idoko Kinsley Ilona, stated this while addressing Journalists on Wednesday, in Lokoja.

He added that the party is adequately prepared for the governorship election in the state.

Ilonah who was represented by the Kogi APGA state Campaign coordinator, Aliyu Ibrahim explained that the state is faced with hydra-headed problems waiting for urgent solutions.

The APGA flag bearer pointed out that the rate of Unemployment is very high in the state, noting that poverty is very prevalent and must be addressed.

He lamented that the citizens are suffering amid plenty, adding Kogi State is richly endowed with human and mineral resources.

“If elected as the governor of Kogi State come November, our administration is poised to change the narratives within the shortest period,” he stressed.

He assured the people of Kogi State that under the APGA government, the state would largely depend on the internally generated revenue for the development of Kogi State

He said his administration will in addition exploit other avenues to avoid waiting for monthly locations, positing that youth empowerment would be his focal point and the state will establish a Fashion or garment industry in Kogi State.

He therefore called on the electorate to choose wisely and vote for the candidate APGA Idoko Kingsley Ilonah and the running mate Yakubu Bawa in the coming election in the state.