ThevDirector General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika, has called on emerging musicians to embrace authenticity rather than modelling themselves after already established stars.

Speaking during “The Next Billion Dollar Sound: Music, Data & Digital Investment” webinar, Asika warned that imitation stifles creativity and limits long-term growth.

“Stop trying to be somebody that’s already out. We don’t need another Wizkid. Be the first version of you,” he told participants.

Drawing from decades of industry experience, Asika delivered a frank assessment of the music business, emphasising that the path to success is far from instantaneous.

He noted that many so-called “overnight sensations” often spend four to five years refining their craft before gaining visibility.

According to him, the journey of an artist is often lonely and unpredictable, marked by creative experimentation, self-doubt, and constant reinvention. “The magic comes when artists lean into who they truly are,” he said.

Asika also underscored the importance of understanding the business side of music — from publishing and distribution to label structures and endorsements.

He cautioned that talent alone is not enough, stressing that informed partnerships are essential. “If you retain 100% and you do nothing, you’re sitting on 100% of nothing,” he remarked, urging artists to embrace collaboration and smart deal-making.

Highlighting Asake as an example of modern originality, Asika praised the singer’s fusion of Yoruba, Fuji, and trance influences — a combination that has propelled him to global recognition.

He noted that Asake’s recent collaboration with Red Bull further demonstrated how authenticity can open new markets. “People may not understand the language, but they understand authenticity,” he said.

Asika concluded by encouraging young creatives to pursue their unique sound, insisting that individuality remains the most valuable currency in today’s global music landscape.