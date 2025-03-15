We don’t have kidnapping gang in the police, Kaduna CP replies el-Rufai

Share

The Kaduna State Police Command has denied allegations by the former Governor of the State Mallam Nasir El Rufai that his former commissioner, Malam Jafaru Sani, was abducted by a “kidnapping gang” allegedly operated by the police, saying that the command did not have such gang within the force.

El-Rufai had alleged that, “Our colleague and versatile former commissioner during the El-Rufai Administration – Mallam Jafaru Sani has been abducted in Kaduna by Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang claiming to be the police, this afternoon! Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice.”Reacting to the development in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, in Kaduna on Friday, the Kaduna State Police Command said the allegations were “frivolous” and “malicious.”

The command said, ” To put the records straight, there is no kidnapping gang within the Nigerian Police Force. The Nigerian Police, as an institution, is created by the 1999 Constitution. The statutes mandate the police to maintain law and order

“In the discharge of this constitutional duty, the police have the legal, legitimate, and constitutional right to arrest and investigate whoever is alleged or suspected to have committed an offence,” he added.

The police command urged the public, especially individuals who have held positions of authority, to exercise caution and desist from making frivolous and malicious allegations against any security agency.

The command further encouraged citizens to seek legal redress if they felt aggrieved, rather than resorting to inflammatory comments that could heat the polity.

“Individuals, corporate organisations, government, etc. have the right to lodge a formal complaint to police, and the police have the mandate to investigate such allegations, and when it’s believed that an offence has been committed, such a matter may be prosecuted or referred to court.

“We urge individuals to always verify allegations before making any public statements. Making unverified allegations against security agencies not only misleads the public but also has the potential to undermine law enforcement agencies.” the police said.

The police command also maintained that its actions and operations are guided by the law and due process.

