We Don’t Award Certificates Based On Academic Performance Alone – Awuzie

Share

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Irene Chioma Awuzie, has called on the new students of the institution to face their studies and avoid bad behaviours and companies.

The Rector, during the 41st matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic held at the institution’s convocation arena on Friday, March 14, informed the young audience that the school award certificates, not based on academic performance alone, but also on character; adding that intelligence alone is not enough to make one the best graduate; rather, true excellence is attained when intelligence is combined with strength of character.

She added, “The most intelligent student may not necessarily be the most successful in life. To stand out and excel beyond this institution, you must uphold integrity, discipline, and good moral conduct.

“Your education must shape not only your intellect but also your ethical values.

“Therefore, as you embark on this academic journey, I urge you to balance knowledge acquisition with a strong character, as these are the qualities that will distinguish you in your career and personal life.

“Your time here will shape your future, and success requires discipline, focus, and the right choices. To guide you, I emphasize the following principles: shun all forms of sharp practices: uphold integrity by avoiding examination malpractice, falsification of records and academic dishonesty. Your success must be built on diligence and ethical conduct.”

She also warned them not to join clandestine organizations such as cults, as anti-social behaviours have no place in the polytechnic.

“Stay focused on your academic and personal development. Instead, participate in approved student organizations such as town unions/associations, Amnesty International, the Red Cross and NFCS.

“Be diligent in your studies, attend lectures regularly, study consistently, and actively engage in academic activities. Excellence is achieved through dedication.

“Uphold discipline and integrity. Represent your family and community with pride. Embrace the values of hard work, humility and respect for authority.

“Make positive contributions to society. Engage in extracurricular activities that build leadership skills, foster creativity, and prepare you for future challenges.

“As we formally welcome you into this great institution, always remember that Federal Polytechnic, Oko, stands for discipline, excellence and innovation.

“We are committed to equipping you with the knowledge, skills and values necessary for success in your chosen careers. Take full advantage of this opportunity, remain focused and uphold the values of our institution,” she advised.

She further emphasized that the 12-points agenda of her administration is dedicated to promoting excellence in education, discipline, and innovation; adding that the agenda is designed to strengthen the institution and position it as a center for technological creativity, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness; as well as academic reinvention and programme development; students’ welfare, discipline, anti-cultism, academic integrity, public relations and image management, and security.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

