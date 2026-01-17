We Don’t Attack Opposition Parties – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is working with opposition political parties towards forging a common front in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, in an interview over the weekend, stated that though the time for merger with other political parties “hasn’t matured,” the collaboration is in an “embryonic stage.”

According to him, there is “an understanding among the opposition (parties) because we face a common adversary – the ruling party – which won with less than 40% of the vote.”

He added that PDP “refrain from attacking other opposition parties like the Labour Party or ADC because we are focused on the larger goal.”

Emembong expressed confidence that PDP will win the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, because “the FCT is historically PDP territory at the local government level.”

He explained that the party is reaching the people directly “rather than through one elite gatekeeper.”

According to him, PDP is witnessing a rebirth, which includes analysing its mistakes and successes, noting that the party started from zero in 1998 and went ahead to rule the country for 16 years.

“We have reached the bottom of the valley, and now we are heading back up. This is a rebirth process, which is always painful. We are analysing our mistakes and successes.

“We have both ‘qualitative’ and ‘quantitative’ voices in the party. While the qualitative voices (the elite) are important, democracy is a game of numbers.

“We are balancing these while navigating the court process. Simultaneously, we are using a ‘poly-opportunity strategy’ —fighting in court while conducting grassroots mobilisation and stakeholder engagement,” he added.

The PDP spokesperson stated that the party leadership is taking the party back to the people, noting that “when people are with you voluntarily, they fund the cause.

“In 1998, people brought small contributions to fund the party, and that gave them a voice. When governors took over the funding, the people were pushed aside.

“We are returning to that voluntary model. If 60 million Nigerians give ₦10,000 each, that is a huge sum. We are seeing this mass movement already in states like Plateau and Akwa Ibom,” he disclosed.

Ememobong also spoke on the $9 million paid by Washington lobbyists by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to launder the image of the country abroad, reminding the government that “the best ambassadors to change the narrative aren’t PR firms in Washington, but the citizens in Benue, Plateau, and Borno who live these realities every day.”

The PDP spokesperson called for comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the nation’s security challenges, which should include adequate funding and proper training of security personnel, “not makeshift ones like using NYSC camps for police training.”

He regretted that Nigerians are seeing a ‘normalisation of insecurity’ where feeling unsafe is the standard.