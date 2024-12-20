We Didn’t Sell Any Aircraft To Iranian Firm –Azman

Share

Azman Air yesterday debunked the allegations that it ‘smuggled’ two Nigerian registered aircraft to Iran and sold them to an Iranian airline firm Mahan Air in violation of international sanctions against the West Asia country.

The company threatened to take legal action against behind the story. Speaking in Kano, the Accountant Manager of Azman Air, Muhammad Hadi AbdulManaf, said the planes only flown to Iran on a routine check, explaining that it is normal for every plane to go on routine checks from time to time.

He said: “Our aircraft went on routine checks which is a routine maintenance done every six months. “How can you say we smuggled our aircraft is it a cow that can be smuggled?

The story is fake and lacks any facts.” According to him, the planes were due for maintenance, hence they were flown to Iran. Muhammad said: “The NCAA has already cleared them that they have not deregistered the aircraft. “They are still in their register, and there is no intention whatsoever to sell them.”

