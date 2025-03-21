…We Didn’t Secure Any Court Order Against IBAS-Govt

Share

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that it got a court order from a state High Court to stop the Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas from resuming his duties as the sole administrator of Rivers.

According to Edison Ogerenye Ehie, the chief of staff to Governor Siminialayi Fubara, in a statement said those behind the rumour on the social media have the intention to cause problem in the state.

Ehie said:”My attention has been drawn to an obvious fake news being spread on social media by delusional minds, who are bent on continuing to aggravate the already tensed political atmosphere in the State, to the effect that I secured “an order” from the Rivers State High Court “preventing the Sole Administrator”, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), “from resuming duties” in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The malicious post claimed that the alleged order was granted in a fictitious suit I purportedly filed challenging “the Presidential Pronouncement of State of Emergency in Rivers State” as “unconstitutional”.

“Ordinarily, I would not have reacted to this empty social media rant by low-minds and never-do-wells who thrive on fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among the people of the State, but to save the gullible public from buying into this cheap blackmail and misinformation, and believing same to be true.”

