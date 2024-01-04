We Didn’t Reject 40% Deduction Of Employers’ Contributions By Finance Ministry –NSITF

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said there was no time it rejected 40 per cent deduction of employers’ contributions by the Finance ministry as reported in a section of the media. The Fund clarified that its Managing Director, Maureen Allagoa, had in a New Year message, reiterated an appeal earlier made to the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong on October 3, 2023, for a review of the inclusion of the NSITF in the Fiscal Responsibility and Finance Act of 2020 in view of its special status as a non-treasury funded agency, holding contributors money in trust.

A statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson yesterday in Abuja, further stressed that the Fund does not have such powers, as management of the Fund was fully aware of the circular on Presidential Directive on 50% Automatic Deduction from Internally Generated Revenue of Federal Government Owned Enterprises.

The statement partly reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, this is what the Managing Director’s statement released on New Year Day stated: “The NSITF stands at the threshold of social and economic change, and poised to overcome its challenges as the custodian of social security.

“Amidst our accomplishments, we are grappling with challenges impeding the fulfilment of our mandate, one of which is the deduction in 2022, of 40% amounting to N1.4 billion from employer contributions by the Ministry of Finance as an operating surplus in line with the Fiscal Responsibility and Finance Act of 2020, despite the fact that the NSITF is not a revenue-generating agency.

“The NSITF is a tripartite agency holding funds-contributions in trust for the benefits of employees under the ECS and without an operating surplus. The NSITF is also not treasury-funded and does not draw from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation and therefore seeks for a review and removal from the schedule of the Fiscal responsibility Act.”