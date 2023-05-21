We Didn’t Monitor Lp Congresses In S’east – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied monitoring ward, local government and state congresses for election of delegates by the Labour Party. Secretary to the Commission Rose Oriaran-Anthony, in response to the re- quest of the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South East, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said the LP did not notify INEC the congress dates for the conduct of the congresses.

The APC had in a letter dated April 12, 2023, made on Freedom of Information, requested the commission to confirm the conduct of the congresses by the LP. The INEC letter: INEC/DEPM/278/T, dated April 17, said, “this is to inform you that records of the commission, Labour Party did not notify the commission of the date for conduct of ward, LGA, and state congresses for election of delegates by the party.