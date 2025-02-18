We Didn’t Invite DSS To Seal, Invade Chamber, Says Ogundipe

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly has denied the reports by the Department of State Security (DSS) that it invited the security outfit to seal the legislative chamber.

In a statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Olukayode Stephen Ogundipe, the House accused the DSS of undue interference in legislative affairs.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Department of State Security (DSS) regarding a letter dated 14th February 2025, titled ‘Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA.’

“Earlier today, lawmakers and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly arrived at the Assembly complex to find the offices of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and the Acting Clerk of the House locked and access restricted by operatives of the DSS.

Furthermore, the legislative chamber itself was sealed off. “In an apparent effort to justify their actions, the DSS released to the public a letter written by the Acting Clerk of the House, requesting security presence at the Assembly complex.

“We wish to categorically state that this is not the first time the House has sought security support from the DSS. “However, it is important to emphasize that in all previous instances, DSS operatives have been stationed at the main gate of the Assembly complex, ensuring that unauthorized persons do not gain entry.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no point did the letter requesting security assistance instruct the DSS to invade the legislative chamber, lock and restrict access to the Speaker’s office, lock the office of the Acting Clerk and lock the Deputy Speaker’s office.”

